Baltimore Orioles (27-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-41, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -175, Orioles +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles' Fletcher puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Orioles.

The Angels are 21-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .435, good for fourth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .674 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Orioles are 15-28 on the road. Baltimore has hit 92 home runs as a team this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with 14, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 28 home runs and is slugging .674.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 39 extra base hits and 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .236 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).