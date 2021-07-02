Lorient forward Wissa attacked at home, taken to hospital

Lorient forward Yoane Wissa was hospitalized after being attacked at his home on Thursday night, the French first-division club said Friday.

Lorient said the 24-year-old Wissa was expected to have an operation later Friday but did not give any further details as to the nature of his injuries.

“The club is in shock and wishes to offer its full support to Yoane and his family,” Lorient said in a statement on its website. “Lorient is counting on the justice system to condemn the person who carried out this attack.”

According to sports daily L'Equipe's website, Wissa had a burning liquid thrown into his face by an intruder late on Thursday night and was rushed to the hospital.

L'Equipe said that a woman knocked on his door on Thursday afternoon asking for an autograph for her son and then returned around midnight, when the reported incident happened.

Wissa was one of Lorient's best players this season as it avoided relegation to the second tier.

He scored 10 goals and provided several assists for strike partner Terem Moffi, who netted 14.