Toronto FC and the New England Revolution square off

Toronto FC (1-8-2) vs. New England Revolution (7-2-3)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -179, Toronto FC +404, Draw +343; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution play Toronto FC.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 2-3-5 at home in the 2020 season. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).