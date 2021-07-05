Gausman scheduled to start for San Francisco against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (41-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-30, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (2-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-2, 1.68 ERA, .80 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -180, Cardinals +165; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to face the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The Giants are 26-11 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 52 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 18-26 away from home. St. Louis is slugging .376 as a unit. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 17 home runs and is slugging .537.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 42 extra base hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).