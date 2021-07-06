Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, Federer play quarterfinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Chile's Cristian Garin during the men's singles fourth round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are on course for a potential showdown in the Wimbledon final, have reached the tournament's quarterfinals a combined 30 times. That's 18 for Federer, and 12 for Djokovic. The other men still in contention for the title are all in the last eight for the first time at the All England Club. Federer's opponent at Centre Court on Wednesday will be Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Djokovic will also play a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, Marton Fucsovics. Two young Canadians have enjoyed a Wimbledon breakthrough: 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov will play Karen Khachanov of Russia, and 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Matteo Berrettini of Italy. The 39-year-old Federer is seeking a ninth championship at Wimbledon. Djokovic is bidding for his sixth, and third in a row. Djokovic also wants to claim his 20th Grand Slam trophy overall to equal the men's mark shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 69 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

TUESDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Quarterfinals: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 21 Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-3; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2; No. 25 Angelique Kerber beat No. 19 Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Fourth Round: No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

7 — Grand Slam semifinals previous reached by Angelique Kerber, including three at Wimbledon. The other three women left in the singles draw have previously appeared in zero major semifinals.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I think the whole experience caught up with me.” — 18-year-old British wild-card entry Emma Raducanu, who made an improbable run to the fourth round at Wimbledon before she stopped playing because of dizziness and difficulty breathing.