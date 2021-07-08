Ex-Madrid captain Sergio Ramos signs 2-year deal with PSG

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has signed a two-year contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos left Madrid last month after it preferred not to renew his contract.

Ramos had been with Madrid since arriving from Sevilla in 2005 when he was 19. The central defender helped the club win 22 titles, including four Champions Leagues and five Spanish leagues. His 93rd-minute header helped secure Madrid the European trophy in 2014.

“This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it’s a day I will never forget," Ramos said on Thursday. “Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible.”

Ramos scored 101 goals in 671 matches with Madrid. He was left off Spain’s squad for the European Championship after playing sparingly this season because of knee and muscle injuries. It was the first major tournament Ramos missed since he began playing with the senior squad in 2005.

He was a member of the Spain team that won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.