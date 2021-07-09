Webb expected to start for the Giants against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (42-44, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-32, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.48 ERA, .90 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will meet on Friday.

The Giants are 27-13 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 17, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Nationals are 18-22 on the road. Washington has slugged .410 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .532.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-0. Joe Ross earned his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Washington. Johnny Cueto took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 70 hits and has 55 RBIs.

Turner leads the Nationals with 17 home runs and is slugging .532.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Nationals: 4-6, .293 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (hand), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).