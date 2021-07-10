Sun beat Dream 84-72, wrap up Commissioner’s Cup spot

Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) scores around the defense of Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker (32) during a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP) AP

Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-72 on Friday night to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Connecticut (13-6) will represent the Eastern Conference against Seattle in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The finalists will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.

Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds and Briann January scored 11 points for Connecticut. Cheyenne Parker scored all 15 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (6-12).

MERCURY 85, STORM 77

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help Phoenix beat Seattle.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting for the Mercury (9-9). They beat the top two teams in the WNBA standings in consecutive games with Diana Taurasi sidelined by a hip injury. Griner had 33 points Wednesday night in a 99-90 overtime win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm (15-5) wrapped up a spot in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship when the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx later Friday.

The teams will meet again Sunday in Everett, Washington.

LYNX 85, ACES 77

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Layshia Clarendon had 18 points and nine assists and Minnesota beat Las Vegas for its sixth straight victory.

Minnesota (11-7) did not attempt a free throw, the second time a WNBA team has finished a game without an attempt. The Lynx led 10-2, had a 37-18 advantage early in the second and led by at least 12 the rest of the way.

Kelsey Plum had 16 of her 18 points in the second half for the Aces (14-6).

FEVER 82, LIBERTY 69

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points and Indiana won its second straight game after losing 12 in a row, beating New York.

Danielle Robinson added 18, and Teaira McCowan had 15 points for the Fever (3-16).

Betnijah Laney had 23 points for the Liberty (10-10).