Storm damage delays US Senior Open’s 3rd round in Omaha

A severe overnight storm with damaging winds caused the third round of the U.S. Senior Open to be pushed back three hours Saturday.

Winds topping 50 mph knocked over television camera towers and downed trees at the Omaha Country Club and left about 200,000 people across the city without electricity.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. CDT with the hope of avoiding inclement weather. But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight, and there was a continued threat of storms throughout the day.

Threesomes will tee off on both the first and 10th holes when the third round begins at 10:15 a.m.

Jim Furyk, who shot 6-under 64 on Friday, is the leader, two shots ahead of Stephen Ames. Miguel Angel Jimenez is another stroke behind.