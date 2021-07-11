Lopez scheduled to start as Miami hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (44-44, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (38-50, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 2.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -122, Braves +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to play the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The Marlins are 21-21 in home games in 2020. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with an average of .291.

The Braves are 20-22 on the road. Atlanta has hit 121 home runs as a team this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 24, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Max Fried earned his sixth victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Trevor Rogers took his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

Freeman is second on the Braves with 19 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Zach Thompson: (illness), Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (personal), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).