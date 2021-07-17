Fleming, Rays to take on Fried, Braves

Tampa Bay Rays (54-37, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-46, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (7-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (6-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -115, Rays -105; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday.

The Braves are 24-23 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 126 home runs as a team this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Rays are 26-20 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective .230 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .281.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-6. Matt Wisler earned his second victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jesse Chavez took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 45 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Meadows leads the Rays with 40 extra base hits and is batting .244.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).