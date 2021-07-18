Shooting outside Nationals Park halts Padres-Washington game

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) gets tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, left, while trying to steal second base in the third inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park.

The shooting, an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured, according to Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief. One of the people who was shot was a woman who was attending the game and who was struck while she was outside the stadium, he said. Her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Two people who were in one of the cars later walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds and were being questioned by investigators, Benedict said, and the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Investigators were still trying to locate the second vehicle involved in the shooting.

The gunshots caused panic among fans inside the stadium, some of whom ducked for cover, hiding underneath tables and behind seats as announcers warned people to stay inside the park.

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

YANKEES 3, RED SOX 1, 6 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and New York beat Boston in a game called after six innings because of heavy rain.

Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers in the sixth off Hirokazu Sawamura (4-1) as the Yankees beat the rival Red Sox for the first time in eight meetings this year.

Cole (10-4) allowed one run and five hits in a six-inning complete game. It was his seventh double-digit strikeout game this season.

DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who were blanked in the first 13 innings of the series.

Nathan Eovaldi allowed one run and two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Christian Arroyo hit an RBI single in the second for the Red Sox.

CUBS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Willson Contreras capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending Chicago past Arizona.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball’s all-time list.

It was the Cubs’ first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

DODGERS 9, ROCKIES 2

COLORADO (AP) — Max Muncy had two home runs and four hits, Mookie Betts had a homer among his four extra-base hits before leaving with a hip problem, and Los Angeles won its fourth straight.

Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and finished with five RBIs.

Walker Buehler (10-1) pitched seven strong innings to reach double digits in wins. He set down the last 13 batters he faced after yielding a double with two outs to Ryan McMahon in the bottom of the third.

A.J. Pollock also homered, and Justin Turner hit a two-run double in the ninth ahead of Muncy’s second homer of the night, off reliever Zac Rosscup.

McMahon had a run-scoring double and starter Kyle Freeland had a sacrifice fly for Colorado.

Kyle Freeland (1-4) went six innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out four.

TIGERS 1, TWINS 0, 1ST GAME

TIGERS 5, TWINS 4, 8 INNINGS, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s bloop single scored Jonathan Schoop from first base, and Detroit beat Minnesota for a doubleheader sweep.

The second game was tied at 3 after seven innings, and the Twins went in front when pinch-runner Nick Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Joe Jiménez (3-1) in the eighth.

But the Tigers rallied in the bottom half. Schoop hit a tying RBI single off Taylor Rogers (2-4). After Robbie Grossman struck out, Cabrera dropped a hit into shallow center as Schoop raced around the bases.

Detroit kicked off the doubleheader with a victory. Grossman hit a leadoff homer, and four pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season.

Akil Baddoo hit a three-run triple for Detroit in the second game. Tyler Alexander gave up two runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Josh Donaldson homered and drove in two runs for Minnesota. Nelson Cruz had two hits and drove in a run.

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with three runs and three hits.

WHITE SOX 10, ASTROS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and Chicago beat Houston in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Tim Anderson (three hits), Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros.

Giolito (8-6) struck out eight and walked none while throwing 107 pitches in his fifth career complete game. After Michael Brantley doubled with one out in the first, Giolito retired 22 in a row before Abraham Toro connected with two outs in the eighth.

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi (3-5) permitted four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

PIRATES 9, METS 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings’ grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz rallied Pittsburgh over stunned New York.

Trailing 6-0, the Pirates scored all their runs in the final two innings – five in the eighth and four in the ninth. Stallings got his sixth career game-ending RBI.

J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers for New York in his first start since coming off the 60-day injured list, and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings.

But it wasn’t enough on a miserable day for the Mets, who detailed injuries to star shortstop Francisco Lindor and ace Jacob deGrom before the game.

Lindor is out indefinitely with a strained oblique, and deGrom is sidelined with forearm tightness in the latest round of health setbacks for the NL East leaders.

INDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and Cleveland beat Oakland for its fourth win in five games

Cal Quantrill (2-2) threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start, finishing with five strikeouts and allowing one run. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Cesar Hernandez hit an RBI double, Amed Rosario had a sacrifice fly and Austin Hedges added two hits for Cleveland.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (8-8) struck out seven in six innings. He walked one and allowed two runs and six hits.

BRAVES 9, RAYS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out Tampa Bay.

Fried (7-5) did not allow a baserunner to reach second. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts.

Pederson had two hits, including an infield single to a vacant third base against the Rays’ defensive shift in the eighth. His homer, off Josh Fleming (7-5), was the highlight of a six-run fourth inning.

Freddie Freeman added to the lead with his 21st homer.

CARDINALS 3, GIANTS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered and St. Louis snapped San Francisco's five-game winning streak.

Kim (5-5) has not allowed a run over his last 21 innings, covering three starts. The South Korean-born left-hander was pitching in front of his wife and two children for the first time in the United States.

St. Louis has won eight of its last 10 games at home against the Giants.

Kim allowed three hits. He struck out one, walked two and left with a 3-0 lead. Alex Reyes recorded his 21st save.

Anthony DeSclafani (10-4) gave up thee runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

ORIOLES 8, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs, and Baltimore ended a five-game losing streak by beating Kansas City.

The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead.

Singer (3-7) gave up seven earned runs. He lasted two-plus innings, allowing eight hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and seven hits with four strikeouts. Paul Fry (3-3) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win.

Carlos Santana had an RBI double for Kansas City.

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 2, SUSPENDED

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between Miami and Philadelphia was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning.

The game will resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled series finale.

The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role.

Starling Marte led off the ninth with a single to right, and Jesús Aguilar followed by driving an 85 mph changeup into the seats in left field.

Rain halted the game in the top of the 10th.

The Phillies took advantage of Rojas’ fielding error at shortstop in the first inning to score a pair of runs.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez pitched five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.

Zach Thompson, a 27-year-old rookie, went four innings and gave up two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.