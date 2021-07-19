Chicago Fire host DC United in Eastern Conference play

DC United (5-7-1) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-2)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -102, DC United +249, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire face DC United in Eastern Conference play.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 5-4-3 at home. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

DC United: Edison Flores (injured).