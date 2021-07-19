Inter Miami CF comes into matchup with New England after losing 5 in a row

New England Revolution (8-3-3) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-7-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +194, New England +125, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF aims to break a five-game losing streak when it takes on New England.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season and registered 18 assists.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore, Joevin Jones (injured), Sami Fouad Guediri (injured).

New England: Tajon Buchanan, Luis Caicedo (injured), Matt Turner.