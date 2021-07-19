Montreal takes on New York City FC after Hamdi’s 2-goals game

CF Montreal (6-3-4) vs. New York City FC (5-5-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -227, Montreal +682, Draw +328; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal plays New York City FC after Ahmed Hamdi scored two goals against FC Cincinnati.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 7-3-0 at home a season ago. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 6.9 shots on goal per game last season.

Montreal finished 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Heber (injured), James Sands.

Montreal: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Romell Quioto.