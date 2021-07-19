Lynn scheduled to start for Chicago against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (39-53, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-36, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (1-1, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -203, Twins +173; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The White Sox are 33-15 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .339 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .401.

The Twins have gone 17-28 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .427 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .543 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Lance Lynn earned his ninth victory and Leury Garcia went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Michael Pineda took his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 32 extra base hits and is batting .252.

Cruz leads the Twins with 85 hits and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Twins: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).