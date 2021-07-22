Houck expected to start as Boston hosts New York

New York Yankees (50-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (58-38, first in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -120, Yankees +103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 28-19 on their home turf. Boston has slugged .445 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .576.

The Yankees are 23-21 in road games. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by DJ LeMahieu with a mark of .350.

The Yankees won the last meeting 9-1. Jameson Taillon recorded his fifth victory and Ryan LaMarre went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Martin Perez took his sixth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 76 RBIs and is batting .282.

Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is batting .220.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .225 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (achilles), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).