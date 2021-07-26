With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers

FILE - United States' Janie Reed smiles during a softball game against Italy at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Fukushima, Japan, in this Wednesday, July 21, 2021, file photo. Getting ready to reach softball's peak and make her Olympic debut for the United States, Janie Reed was on a training field at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, in western Japan. Across the Pacific Ocean, 7,452 miles away, another important family first was unfolding in Miami: husband Jake Reed was about to walk onto a major league mound for the first time. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) AP

Jake Reed switched teams while his wife was with the U.S. softball team at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old reliever was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Reed, a right-hander with a submarine delivery, made his major league debut on July 6 and had a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances and one start. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Dodgers.

Janie Reed is the starting left fielder and No. 2 hitter on the U.S. team, which plays Japan for the softball gold medal on Tuesday.