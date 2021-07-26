Ola Kamara scores in DC United’s 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

Ola Kamara scored for the second consecutive game to help D.C. United beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Sunday night.

D.C. United (6-7-2) did not concede a goal for the first time since a 0-0 tie with Montreal on June 23 — the last of three consecutive shutouts.

Julian Gressel won a ball from defender Amro Tarek in the attacking third, raced down the right side and rolled a cross to Kamara for a side-footed first-timer from near the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

The Red Bulls (5-6-3), had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped, had 60% possession but managed just four shots.

D.C. United's Bill Hamid, who came in having conceded seven goals in the previous four games combined, had one save and posted his first shutout in more than a month.

Kamara has five goals in the last seven games. He has seven goals this season after scoring four times in 2020 and three in 2019.