Garcia expected to start for the Astros against Mariners

Houston Astros (61-39, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (54-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Mariners: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +155, Astros -177; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Mariners Monday.

The Mariners are 32-21 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with 25, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 27-19 away from home. Houston is hitting a collective .264 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .326.

The Mariners won the last meeting 1-0. Yusei Kikuchi secured his first victory and Taylor Trammell went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Luis Garcia registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .517.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 105 hits and is batting .313.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).