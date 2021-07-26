Shelby Noppeney named TSWA 1A high school player of the year

Hubbard shortstop Shelby Noppeney was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Baseball Team.

Noppeney batted .520 with 40 runs batted in and 31 stolen bases for the 25-11 state semifinalist.

Other TSWA 1A All-State selections are:

First team

Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.

Catcher – Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.

First baseman – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.

Second baseman – Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.

Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.

Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.

Outfielders – Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.

Designated hitter – Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.

Player of the year – Noppeney, Hubbard

Coach of the year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville

Second team

Pitchers – Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.

First baseman – Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.

Shortstop – Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.

Third baseman – Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.

Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.

Designated hitter – Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.