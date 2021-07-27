Moore expected to start for the Phillies against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (45-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-49, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 4.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -123, Nationals +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will play on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 30-19 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .399 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .514 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Nationals are 18-29 in road games. Washington has a collective .257 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .320.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Archie Bradley earned his fifth victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Brad Hand registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 62 RBIs and is batting .232.

Turner leads the Nationals with 124 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .238 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .282 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (finger), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).