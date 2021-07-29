Inter Miami CF faces Montreal in Eastern Conference play

CF Montreal (6-5-4) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-8-3)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +106, Montreal +238, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference play.

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

Montreal put together an 8-13-2 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-1 in road matches. Montreal scored 34 goals last season and had 22 assists.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Gonzalo Higuain (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro, Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Montreal: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured), Kiki Struna (injured), Romell Quioto.