AL East-leading Red Sox acquire Robles and Davis in trades

The AL East-leading Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday.

Boston sent infielder-outfielder Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins.

Robles made 45 appearances for the Twins this season, going 3-4 with 10 saves and a 4.91 ERA. He has appeared in 358 major league games overall.

Davis has made 65 relief appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies (2018-20) and Pirates (2020-21), posting a 5.65 ERA. The left-hander has appeared in 10 games with Pittsburgh and 13 in the minors this year.

Chavis hit .190 with two home runs and six RBIs in 31 games for the Red Sox this season.

Scherff has spent time this season with Double-A Portland and High-A Greenville, going 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

The Red Sox were relatively quiet before Friday's trade deadline compared to the other playoff contenders in the AL East.

Second-place Tampa Bay picked up veteran slugger Nelson Cruz and outfielder Jordan Luplow, while the New York Yankees added left-handed hitters Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo to help balance a right-handed dominated lineup. Toronto added closer Brad Hand on Thursday and starting pitcher José Berríos on Friday.