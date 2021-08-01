Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

Seattle Mariners (56-49, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (37-67, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 5.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 6.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +123, Mariners -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Rangers Sunday.

The Rangers are 24-27 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .358.

The Mariners are 23-26 in road games. Seattle's lineup has 133 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 25 homers.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Spencer Patton recorded his first victory and Jonah Heim went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Texas. Diego Castillo registered his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 38 extra base hits and is batting .257.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 105 hits and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .175 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).