Sports

Aston Villa signs Danny Ings from Southampton

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England

Aston Villa signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The Birmingham club paid an undisclosed transfer fee for Ings amid widespread reports that it was also negotiating a deal to sell midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a record fee.

The 29-year-old Ings scored 34 goals over the past two Premier League seasons with Southampton.

“Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team.”

Ings spent the past three seasons at Southampton after joining from Liverpool.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Red Sox closer Barnes tests negative for coronavirus

August 04, 2021 2:05 PM

Sports

Thompson scheduled to start for Miami against New York

August 04, 2021 2:05 PM