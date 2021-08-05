Philadelphia wins behind goals from Glesnes, Gazdag, Santos

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, left, reacts as Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes, right, looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Christopher Szagola) AP

Jakob Glesnes, Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union cruised past Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (7-4-7) won for just the second time in its last eight matches — snapping a three-game winless streak. Toronto (3-9-5) is 2-1-3 under interim coach Javier Perez, who took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

Glesnes headed in Gazdag's corner kick in the 12th minute to open the scoring. Gazdag made it 2-0 in the 33rd on a penalty kick for his first MLS goal. Three minutes later, Santos scored on a breakaway by racing to José Martínez's through ball and slotting it inside the far post.

Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake denied Yeferson Soteldo's penalty-kick attempt in the 53rd.