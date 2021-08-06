Nelly Korda survives a struggle, keeps lead in Olympic golf

Nelly Korda, of the United States, reacts after a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP

Nelly Korda had to work for pars instead of making birdies look routine, and the 23-year-old American did well enough to keep her distance in pursuit of an Olympic golf medal.

Korda saved par with a 5-foot putt on the 17th hole and then got up-and-down from behind the 18th with a nifty pitch to 4 feet to finish with 12 straight pars at a 2-under 69.

She had a three-shot lead over Aditi Ashok of India, who is nearly last in the 60-player field in driving distance and near the top in sheer determination. She had a 68.

And for now, there will be a final round.

Olympic golf officials plan to start play as early as possible Saturday and take advantage of a window they hope is big enough to squeeze in 72 holes before a tropical storm in the forecast arrives.

Korda let out a sigh when her final par putt dropped. This was a day when her swing was off and she managed to hold it together at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Korda was at 15-under 198 as she tries to add a gold medal to a year in which she won her first major and reached No. 1 in the world.

Behind her was another fight shaping up for the bronze. Mone Inami of Japan, who was given the honor of hitting the opening tee shot, missed a 7-foot par putt on the final hole for a 68. She was five shots behind in four-way tie for third with Lydia Ko of New Zealand (66), Hanna Green of Australia (67) and Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark (70).