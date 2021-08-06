Giant flag to fly from Eiffel Tower for 2024 Paris Olympics

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a giant flag flies at the Eiffel Tower during a a test flight in Paris. A giant flag will be flown from the Eiffel Tower like this one on Sunday, Aug. 8, during the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony that 2024 Paris Olympics organizers claim will be the biggest ever seen. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File) AP

A giant flag will be flown from the Eiffel Tower on Sunday that Paris Olympic organizers claim will be the biggest in history.

The unfurling is planned during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics when the formal handover goes to the next Summer Games host in 2024.

The passing of the hosting baton will be split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party in Paris.

“It will be biggest flag ever flown,” Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said, describing it as the size of a soccer field.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is in Tokyo to take part in the closing ceremony, and French President Emmanuel Macron will take part by video link from the French capital.