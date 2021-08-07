Flores says Dolphins don’t want to trade unhappy CB Howard

FILE - Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), during the second half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard joined the rest of the Miami Dolphins reporting for training camp Tuesday, July 27, 2021, after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he's unhappy about his contract. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

The Miami Dolphins have no intention of trading Xavien Howard despite the All-Pro cornerback’s desire to play elsewhere.

“We don’t want to trade X,” coach Brian Flores said Friday. “Write that down. He’s a very good player. He’s a great part of the team.”

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is unhappy about his contract. Talks with Howard and his agent are ongoing.

“As long as the lines of communication are open, as long as everyone is willing to compromise, then we can get something done,” Flores said.

Howard requested a trade via Instagram on July 27, the day Dolphins reported for training camp. He signed a five-year extension in May 2019 and is signed through 2024.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction, and we’ll just continue to keep talking," Flores said. “We want these things to happen quickly. We want them to happen right now. But some things take time, and we’ll work through it and, hopefully, come to the best resolution for all sides.”

Flores declined to say whether the Dolphins have fielded trade calls regarding Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions last year. He has been sidelined in recent practices because of an ankle injury, but took part in a walk-through Friday.

Howard became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback when he signed his $75.1 million extension, but has since fallen to sixth. Howard pointed out in his Instagram post that he is no longer the highest-paid cornerback on his own team, having been overtaken by Byron Jones, who signed an $82.5 million, five-year deal as an unrestricted free agent before the 2020 offseason.