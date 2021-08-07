Heaney expected to start as New York hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (58-53, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (60-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-8, 5.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -207, Mariners +176; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 31-24 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 58 total runs batted in.

The Mariners are 25-30 on the road. Seattle's lineup has 138 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-2. Albert Abreu earned his first victory and Brett Gardner went 1-for-2 with an RBI for New York. Keynan Middleton took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 37 extra base hits and is batting .217.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and has 64 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .231 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .250 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).