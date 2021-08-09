A Columbus baseball team is 2 wins away from Little League World Series. How to watch

A Columbus youth baseball team is two wins away from the Little League World Series.

Northern Little League’s 12U All-Stars face Martin County North Little League out of Palm City, Florida, in the Southeast Region tournament Monday night for a spot in the regional title game.

If Northern wins the region title game Wednesday, it’ll be awarded a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, next week.

If the team loses Monday, it’ll play Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the title game the following day.

The Southeast Region tournament is being held in Warner Robins, with teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Northern and Martin County North are both 2-0 in the tournament thus far.

Northern won the Little League World Series in 2006 with a 2-1 win over Kawaguchi City Little League out of Japan.

Newspaper clippings of the 2006 World Championship season were on display at the ceremony honoring Randy Morris and Donnie Coulter at Northern Little League. 04/28/2021 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

How to watch

Northern Little League (Ga.) vs. Martin County North Little League (Fla.)

7 p.m. Monday, August 9

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app and espn.com/watch

Social media: Northern Little League All-Stars Facebook; Northern Little League Facebook

If they lose

Northern Little League vs. loser of Tennessee-South Carolina

5 p.m. Tuesday, August 10

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app and espn.com/watch

If they win

Northern Little League vs. loser of Tuesday’s elimination game

2 p.m. Wednesday, August 11

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app and espn.com/watch