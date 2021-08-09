LEADING OFF: Scherzer vs streaking Phils, Jiménez on HR tear

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, watches his two-run home run off New York Mets' Yennsy Diaz during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) AP

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:

OCTOBER ON THEIR MINDS

Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.75 ERA) makes his second start for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they visit the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies in a potential playoff preview.

Bryce Harper has four home runs in his last six games and has reached base in 17 straight for the Phillies, who try for their first nine-game winning streak in 10 years. Philadelphia took over the NL East lead last weekend with a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

Scherzer dazzled in his Dodgers debut after being acquired from Washington in a blockbuster deal before the July 30 trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs over seven innings in a win over Houston.

Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.49) pitches for the Phillies in a marquee mound matchup.

CHISOX SOCKER

Eloy Jiménez is heating up in a hurry for the AL Central-leading White Sox.

Jiménez has hit two homers with five RBIs in two straight games. He did it Sunday night in a win at Wrigley Field, then kept connecting Monday night at Target Field against the Twins.

The 24-year-old Jiménez rejoined Chicago’s lineup two weeks ago after rupturing a pectoral muscle in spring training.

Jiménez produced excellent power numbers in his first two seasons in the majors. Chicago has ranked near the bottom among AL teams in home runs this year.

GLEYBER GONE

The Yankees will be minus infielder Gleyber Torres for a while after he was put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb.

Torres was hurt sliding into second base on a steal try Sunday. Manager Aaron Boones said he expected Torres to be out 10 to 20 days.

Torres is hitting .253 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. An All-Star in each of his first two years, he has struggled to find his stroke over the last two seasons.

IN A RUT

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets look to get back on track following a day off as they return home to face a torn-down Washington team. The reeling Mets have lost seven of eight, dropping them from first to third place in the NL East, and totaled only 20 runs in their last nine defeats. Alonso is hitless in his past 21 at-bats.