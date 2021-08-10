Mills expected to start for the Cubs against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (66-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 31-24 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .334.

The Brewers have gone 34-19 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Brewers won the last meeting 15-7. Trevor Richards earned his third victory and Luis Urias went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Rex Brothers registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 78 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and is batting .248.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).