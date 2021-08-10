Columbus team plays today for a spot in Little League World Series. How to watch

After a loss in Monday’s regional game, a Columbus youth baseball team will play again Tuesday for a spot in the Little League World Series.

Northern Little League’s 12U All-Stars face Nolensville Little League out of Tennessee in the Southeast Region tournament Tuesday for a spot in the regional title game.

The top two teams from the region will be awarded spots in the LLWS. If Northern wins Tuesday, it’ll be awarded a spot in the annual event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, next week, due to the tournament not taking any international teams because of COVID. Northern would face Martin County North Little League out of Florida in a rematch of Monday’s game, which Martin County won 4-0.

If Northern loses Tuesday, their shot at a LLWS berth is over.

The Southeast Region tournament is being held in Warner Robins, with teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Northern drops Monday’s game

Northern fell behind early in a 4-0 loss to Martin County North Little League (Florida) on Monday night. Martin County North scored three runs on a double by Frankie Brancaleone and a walk by John Thornton in the first inning.

The team from Florida tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning.

Nicholas Hatchell, Jaycob Veloz and Aiden Bowman each collected one hit to lead Northern.

What’s next?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Northern Little League vs. Nolensville Little League

5 p.m. Tuesday, August 10

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app and espn.com/watch

Social media: Northern Little League All-Stars Facebook; Northern Little League Facebook

If they win

Northern Little League vs. Martin County North Little League (Florida)

2 p.m. Wednesday, August 11

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app and espn.com/watch