LEADING OFF: Miggy swings for 500 at home, Flaherty off IL

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera follows through on his 499th career home run, during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton) AP

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday:

___

MILESTONE MAN

Miguel Cabrera is back home in Detroit, one home run shy of 500, when the Tigers face Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (6-4).

Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit’s road trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep.

“I’m hoping he proves us right — to hit it at home in front of our fans, and hit it in a win,” manager A.J. Hinch said before the game.

Cabrera hit homer No. 499 on Wednesday night, and afterward Hinch said the 38-year-old slugger would play Thursday as well. But Hinch changed course and left Cabrera out of the lineup, citing the heat and the fact that rain delays had made for some long nights at the ballpark earlier in the series.

The temperature at game time Thursday was 97 degrees.

Cabrera is hitting .255 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs this season.

JACK IS BACK

St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty (8-1, 2.90 ERA) returns from the 60-day injured list to start the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City. Flaherty has been out since May 31 with an oblique injury.

Mike Minor (8-10, 5.39) pitches for the Royals.

EAST MEETS WEST

After winning two of three in Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit another NL East contender when they open a three-game series at Citi Field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets.

Looking to become the first 14-game winner in the majors, Julio Urias (13-3, 3.41 ERA) starts for the Dodgers against rookie Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.20).