Pivetta expected to start for Boston against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-51, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -230, Orioles +191; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore will play on Friday.

The Red Sox are 34-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .438 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-38 on the road. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .386.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Tanner Scott earned his second victory and Trey Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Matt Andriese registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 61 extra base hits and is batting .287.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 20 home runs and is slugging .549.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .274 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Orioles: 1-9, .267 batting average, 7.97 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).