American teen Scally makes Bundesliga debut vs. Bayern

Moenchengladbach's Joe Scally, left, vies for the ball against Bayern's Leroy Sane during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

American teenager Joe Scally helped Borussia Mönchengladbach earn a 1-1 draw against defending champion Bayern Munich on Friday as he made his Bundesliga debut in the opening game of the season.

The 18-year-old Scally, who joined Gladbach from New York City FC in January, put in another impressive performance to build on his growing reputation after making his debut for the senior team in the German Cup last weekend. Gladbach defeated former heavyweight Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the first round.

Scally usually plays on the right of defense, but he again played on the left against Bayern. He won 73% of his duels, completed 85% of his passes, and covered almost 12 kilometers (7.5 miles). Scally completed the game without committing a foul, while he was fouled himself twice.

“I have to pay Joe Scally a huge compliment,” Gladbach coach Adi Hütter said. “He made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich today, aged 18, right-footed on the left side against top players, and he rewarded me with an absolute class game.”

Gladbach next faces Bayer Leverkusen away on Aug. 21.