Corbin expected to start as Nationals host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (60-56, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-66, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-7, 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +155, Braves -179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Nationals Saturday.

The Nationals are 29-31 in home games in 2020. Washington has slugged .416 this season. Juan Soto leads the club with a .509 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Braves are 29-27 on the road. Atlanta's lineup has 165 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 25 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-2. Charlie Morton secured his 11th victory and Travis d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Josiah Gray took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 62 RBIs and is batting .304.

Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and is batting .225.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .244 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Braves: 8-2, .227 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).