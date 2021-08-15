Sports

Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy take the field

Colorado Rapids (9-4-4) vs. LA Galaxy (11-6-2)

Carson, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Los Angeles -115, Colorado -105

The Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy take the field.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado scored 32 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 31.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez, Chicharito.

Colorado: Younes Namli.

