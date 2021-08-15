Akin scheduled to start for Baltimore against Boston

Baltimore Orioles (38-77, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (68-51, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-6, 8.23 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -285, Orioles +231; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Red Sox Sunday.

The Red Sox are 36-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .445 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a .573 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Orioles are 21-40 on the road. Baltimore is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .322.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 16-2. Chris Sale earned his first victory and Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Boston. Jorge Lopez took his 13th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs and is batting .287.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 20 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .297 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 0-10, .263 batting average, 9.84 ERA, outscored by 66 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).