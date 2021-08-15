Chicago Cubs to visit the Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs (52-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-67, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Sunday.

The Marlins are 29-27 on their home turf. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .334.

The Cubs are 21-39 on the road. Chicago's lineup has 148 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 12 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Dylan Floro secured his fourth victory and Brian Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Miami. Codi Heuer registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 41 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .271 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 0-10, .243 batting average, 8.04 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).