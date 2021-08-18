Trapp scores, helps Minnesota to 1-1 draw with San Jose

Wil Trapp scored in the first half and Minnesota United tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (7-6-6) is 2-1-3 in its last six matches. San Jose (5-7-8), limited to 10 players after Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso was issued a red card in the first half, extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — its best since a 10-match run in 2012.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 12th minute. Cristian Espinoza sent a cross toward the penalty spot and it deflected off Bakaye Dibassy inside the near post.

Trapp evened the match in the 22nd minute, calmly rolling the ball inside the far post for his first goal of the season.

Nathan, a San Jose defender, received a straight red card in the 21st minute for a studs-up tackle of Dibassy.

San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski made his 400th regular-season appearance, becoming just the seventh MLS player to accomplish the feat.