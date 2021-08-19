Inter Miami CF hosts Toronto FC, looks to prolong 3-game home win streak

Toronto FC (3-11-6) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-9-4)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Inter Miami CF -105, Toronto FC -110BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hosts Toronto FC trying for its fourth straight home victory.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall a season ago while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).