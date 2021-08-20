Gray expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (51-71, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (66-57, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 2.84 ERA, .79 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -200, Marlins +171; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 33-29 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .433 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a .574 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Marlins are 21-41 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .330.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-1. Luis Castillo earned his seventh victory and Votto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Nick Neidert registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos is second on the Reds with 52 extra base hits and is batting .315.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 106 hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).