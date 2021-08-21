Southern’s board OKs naming football field after Richardson

Southern University's Jaguars scrimmaged Saturday on the newly named Pete Richardson Field at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors on Friday authorized the naming of the football field to recognize the accomplishments of Richardson, who is the second-winningest football coach in school history, news outlets reported.

“Pete Richardson Field” at “A.W. Mumford Stadium” now links Southern’s two most successful head football coaches in the same location as Mumford won 5 black college national championships and 11 SWAC Championships during his 27 years on the Bluff. Richardson coached Southern to five SWAC titles in football and four Black National Championships as well as earning Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year honors five times.

Richardson also owns the distinction of being the only coach to go undefeated against Grambling State University's renowned coach Eddie Robinson.

An official naming ceremony will be held Sept. 11 when the Jaguars take on Miles College in the annual Pete Richardson Classic.