Kane returns for Tottenham in 1-0 win at Wolves in EPL

Tottenham's Dele Alli, left, scores his side's opening goal on a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) AP

Harry Kane made his first appearance of the season for Tottenham in its 1-0 win at Wolverhampton, which was secured by Dele Alli’s ninth-minute penalty on Sunday.

Kane, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, entered as a substitute in the 71st minute — to applause by Spurs’ travelling contingent at Molineux — and nearly added a second goal when his close-range shot was saved.

The England captain returned late for preseason training and was not deemed fit enough to play in either of Tottenham’s two previous games — a 1-0 win over City last weekend and the 1-0 loss to Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Alli earned Tottenham a second straight victory to open the season when he converted a penalty he won, having been felled by Jose Sa after getting to a through-ball just ahead of the Wolves goalkeeper.

It was the former England midfielder’s first Premier League goal since March 2020.

Tottenham was thankful to captain Hugo Lloris for preserving the lead, with the goalkeeper denying Adama Traore in a one-on-one chance midway through the second half. Earlier, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez struck the crossbar after a foraging run by Traore.

It was a successful return to Molineux for Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves at the end of last season after four years.