This Date in Baseball

Aug. 25

1922 — In one of the wildest games ever played, the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded.

1934 — Detroit’s Schoolboy Rowe won his 16th consecutive game with a 4-2 triumph over the Washington Senators. Rowe singled in the winning run in the ninth inning.

1952 — Detroit’s Virgil Trucks pitched his second no-hitter of the season, a 1-0 gem over New York at Yankee Stadium. The Tigers committed two errors and Trucks walked one batter and struck out eight. It was the last victory of the season for Trucks, who finished with a 5-19 record.

1967 — Dean Chance of Minnesota pitched his second no-hitter of the month, defeating the Indians 2-1. Chance pitched an abbreviated five perfect innings against Boston on Aug. 6 for a 2-0 victory.

1972 — Philadelphia Ken Reynolds tied a National League record with his 12th consecutive loss, 6-1 to Cincinnati, from the beginning of the season.

1979 — California’s Don Baylor tied a club record by driving in eight runs during a 24-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 24 runs and 26 hits set Angel records.

1985 — New York’s Dwight Gooden became the youngest pitcher ever to win 20 games with a 9-3 triumph over the San Diego Padres. Gooden at age 20 years, nine months, and nine days was one month younger that Bob Feller who won 20 games in 1939.

1998 — Toronto’s Roger Clemens struck out 18 and won his 11th straight decision as he pitched a 3-0 three-hit victory over the Kansas City Royals.

2004 — Jeff DaVanon became the first Angels player in 13 years to hit for the cycle in Anaheim’s 21-6 rout of Kansas City.

2008 — Brett Myers, J.C. Romero and Clay Condrey combined on a 13-hit shutout in Philadelphia’s 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2010 — The Colorado Rockies overcame a nine-run deficit, matching the biggest rally in team history and stunning the Atlanta Braves 12-10 on Troy Tulowitzki’s go-ahead single in the eighth inning. Down 10-1 in the third inning, the Rockies chipped away against the NL East leader before taking the lead with four runs in the eighth.

2010 — The Reds blew a nine-run lead, then regrouped and rallied past the Giants, 12-11, on Joey Votto’s tiebreaking single in the 12th inning. The NL Central-leading Reds took a 10-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth before San Francisco came back with a six-run burst in the eighth to take an 11-10 lead.

2011 — The New York Yankees became the first team in major league history to hit three grand slams in a game, with Robinson Cano, Russell Martin and Curtis Granderson connecting in a 22-9 romp over the Oakland Athletics.

2017 — Rhys Hoskins hit another homer and Cesar Hernandez ripped a three-run triple to help Philadelphia to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Hoskins has put on a tremendous power display. He has nine homers and 21 RBIs in 16 games. No player in major league history had reached nine homers that quickly.