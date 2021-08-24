Cruz leads Rays past Phillies with bat and, yes, mitt

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Randy Arozarena catches a foul out by Philadelphia Phillies' Ronald Torreyes during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The 41-year-old Cruz, Tampa Bay's designated hitter who had never played first in the majors or the minors, handled all his chances cleanly in his first action anywhere on defense since he played right field for Seattle in 2018. With two on in the first, Didi Gregorius hit a grounder that shortstop Wander Franco threw from the outfield grass, and Cruz made a nifty pick of a short hop to end the inning.

Cruz had missed the Rays' victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday while on the COVID-19 list but was reinstated before the game, and manager Kevin Cash started him at first to get his bat in the lineup in the NL park. He singled in the first and sixth innings before his big hit in the eighth, a line drive off Archie Bradley (7-2) that got past left fielder Odubel Herrera and scored Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.

JT Chargois (2-0) struck out the only batter he faced to end the seventh, and Andrew Kittredge worked the last two innings for his third save.

Brandon Lowe also drove in a run for the AL East-leading Rays, who have won seven of eight. Tampa Bay upped its AL-best record to 78-48.