Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against New York

New York Yankees (74-52, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (70-57, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -102, Yankees -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Athletics Thursday.

The Athletics are 35-29 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .395.

The Yankees have gone 35-27 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .374.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-1. Jonathan Loaisiga secured his seventh victory and Gary Sanchez went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for New York. Sean Manaea registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 122 hits and has 82 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 65 RBIs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .212 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 10-0, .244 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Cole Irvin: (undisclosed), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Brett Gardner: (elbow), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).